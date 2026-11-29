Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina has said the country would not have gained independence without the sacrifices of freedom fighters, adding that people would otherwise have continued to endure "kicks from the boots of the Pakistani military".

Hasina made the remarks on Saturday in an audio-only virtual address at the 98th episode of the Bangladesh Awami League's Dayamukti live series.

Hasina has been staying in New Delhi since fleeing Bangladesh in August 2024 following a student-led uprising that led to the collapse of her government.

Her comments coincided with fresh violence in Bangladesh that led to two deaths on Sunday and came days after her announcement to return home on December 16, the day Bangladesh celebrates its victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Liberation War, fought under the leadership of Hasina's father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The remarks also came at a crucial juncture when Hasina seems to be trying to restore her political relevance. According to analysts, she is trying to put the ruling BNP government in a difficult position by projecting herself as a courageous leader willing to face imprisonment or death, and demonstrating solidarity with her Awami League party colleagues and supporters.

Calling on people to unite against the authorities, she said in her address, "We must stand together against them. If we are to live, we must live with dignity."

"Today they are eliminating freedom fighters one by one," said Hasina in her address, without naming any individual or group.

Alleging torture and custodial deaths, Hasina said prisoners were denied medicines and medical treatment and subjected to further torture until they died. She also alleged that their relatives were not properly informed when they were taken to hospitals.

Questioning the treatment of freedom fighters, she asked, "What could be more heinous than this?"