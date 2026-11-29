The death toll from military airstrikes in Myanmar over the weekend rose to about 50, witnesses said Sunday, a day after bombs hit a wedding venue and market in the war-ravaged nation.

The civil war in the Southeast Asian country has claimed more than 100,000 lives since a 2021 military coup that deposed Aung San Suu Kyi's democratically elected government, monitor ACLED estimates.

A military strike Saturday on the wedding venue in Moe Bye township in the northeast killed 21 people, the head of a local humanitarian aid group said. Another witness put the toll at 17.

In separate strikes on the same day in Mrauk-U, in Rakhine state, 29 people were killed, including 10 civilians at a market on Saturday afternoon, according to Hla Maung Oo, the head of a funeral organisation.

A second airstrike hit the same area in the evening, killing another 19 people, he said Sunday.

Hla Maung Oo accused the military of intentionally targeting civilians.

It was not possible to contact the Myanmar military -- the only armed force in the country with fighter aircraft -- for comment about the strikes.

An AFP journalist counted 28 dead bodies at a Mrauk-U cemetery on Sunday, while an additional body was taken to the deceased's hometown, according to Hla Maung Oo.

'Everything caught fire'

Wood and brick buildings were levelled in Mrauk-U, charred debris was scattered and residents lingered on the edge of a bomb crater, video footage from the scene showed.

Under a covered pavilion, sobbing relatives grieved over the bodies of loved ones, some bloodied and most covered by white sheets or green tarpaulins laid across a tiled floor.