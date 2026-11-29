HAGUE: Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte goes on trial Monday at the International Criminal Court on charges of overseeing a campaign of extrajudicial killings in his anti-drug crackdowns that prosecutors say amount to crimes against humanity.

The opening of the trial is a major milestone for the 24-year-old court and will be a litmus test of its ability to prosecute national political leaders for alleged crimes committed while in office.

It comes when the court has outstanding arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for their respective roles in the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

Duterte's defense lawyers argue that the dozens of alleged murders he is accused of orchestrating do not amount to crimes against humanity, and have warned that their 81-year-old client's frail health prevents him from fully participating in the trial.

For relatives of victims of the so-called "war on drugs," this is their chance to seek justice for their loved ones.

Llore Pasco, a 72-year-old mother and massage therapist, who blames Duterte's bloody crackdowns for the killings of her two sons, was traveling from Manila to The Hague to witness the start of the trial. She said she felt the darkest period in her life was coming to an end.

She acknowledged her two sons were former drug users but said they had long reformed when they were separately gunned down by unknown attackers in suburban Quezon City in May 2017. The killings happened several months after authorities knocked on their door and inquired about her sons' history of drug use, she said.