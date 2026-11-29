TEHRAN: Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei on Saturday warned "foreigners" against interfering with economic ties with Iraq, after Baghdad won praise from Washington for cracking down on oil smuggling.

"Foreigners must not be allowed to negatively impact Iran-Iraq economic cooperation," Rezaei told Iraqi national security adviser Qassem al-Aboudi at a meeting in Tehran, according to the state broadcaster.

This week, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi moved to bring border crossings in the Kurdistan region and several oil fields under federal control in an effort to curb smuggling.

Baghdad has also stepped up efforts to disarm Tehran-aligned Shiite armed groups. Iraq and the Kurdistan region have long served as transit routes for oil headed into Iran.

The Iraqi government's moves were praised by United States President Donald Trump on his Truth Social platform.