MADRID: Spain's Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez aims to pull off another spectacular comeback on Sunday in an election expected to deliver an unprecedented victory for conservatives and the far right.

The vote will be closely watched as Europe opens an electoral cycle over the next 12 months that could reshape the balance of power within the European Union.

Sanchez has emerged as a darling of the international left in recent years, but his polarising status at home has imperilled his eight-year tenure.

Polls have consistently placed him behind the main right-wing Popular Party (PP), which is predicted to win the most seats in another hung parliament.

The PP's route to power could therefore lie with far-right, anti-immigration Vox, Spain's third-largest political force, which could double its seats.

Such a coalition would be a first since Spain's transition to democracy after General Francisco Franco's fascist-backed dictatorship (1939-1975).

One of few leftist leaders in Europe, Sanchez has built a career on escaping seemingly hopeless situations and has remained upbeat.

He is banking on a late mobilisation of progressive and undecided voters to achieve at least 176 seats for leftist parties in the 350-member parliament.

The 54-year-old says a PP-Vox coalition will cause a "regression" for social rights, notably for women, as well as efforts to rehabilitate Franco's victims that the opposition has vowed to repeal.

He has vaunted the dynamism of the European Union's fourth-largest economy, which has outperformed Western peers for years, and an international standing marked by clashes with US President Donald Trump and Israel.