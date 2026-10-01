Netanyahu claims Flydubai co-pilot underwent ‘Islamist radical indoctrination’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday claimed that the Omani co-pilot accused of attacking Indian captain Smit Machchhar and attempted crash a Flydubai flight had undergone “Islamist, radical indoctrination”, while investigations continued to establish the motive behind the incident.

Netanyahu, speaking to Fox News, said he did not know who had allegedly helped radicalise the co-pilot and that Israel was cooperating with the United Arab Emirates in the investigation. “We’ll get to the bottom of things,” he said.

The co-pilot, whose identity has not been publicly released, is under arrest in Saudi Arabia. A regional official briefed on the investigation said authorities in Saudi Arabia, Israel, the UAE, the United States and Oman were working to determine the motive.

“All possible scenarios, from terrorism to mental disorders, are being looked into. Nothing is ruled out for now,” the official said.

The Flydubai flight, carrying 174 people from the United Arab Emirates to Tel Aviv, was diverted to Saudi Arabia after the co-pilot allegedly stabbed Machchhar and the aircraft went into a steep descent. Machchhar, despite being injured, managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew to overpower the attacker before the plane was safely landed by a reserve crew.

Video shot inside the aircraft by dentist Shota Musayev, who treated Machchhar, showed the co-pilot on his knees with his hands tied behind his back.

Machchhar, who has been widely praised for his actions during the incident, was reportedly in stable condition, according to the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia.

The incident has prompted investigations by authorities in several countries, with the motive and background of the co-pilot still under scrutiny. Netanyahu has said it was too early to determine whether the suspect had any links to Iran or another organisation.