Who are the mystery men who stepped in to keep the FlyDubai plane from crashing?

JERUSALEM: Who are the mystery pilots who stepped in to stabilize the FlyDubai flight as it hurtled toward disaster?

As of Saturday, three days after the uniformed crew members rushed to the cockpit to steady the Israel-bound plane carrying 182 people after a sickening plummet, they still haven't been publicly identified. FlyDubai has called them only on-duty crew members traveling on the plane. It's not clear why the airline hasn't said more.

One passenger at the front of the plane, though, described the men's actions in an interview with The Associated Press, giving one of the most detailed accounts of the yet-unsung heroes.

"This is one of the miracles," said Daniel Schlichter, who was seated in the second row.

"That not in every flight they bring two extra pilots. In this case, they brought them because they should have brought the plane back from Tel Aviv to Dubai, and this is the only reason they were there." The practice is called deadheading.

The two men responded after screaming passengers discovered what was unfolding in the cockpit. They said the co-pilot was attacking the captain over and over, and blood was everywhere. The captain, while badly wounded, managed to unlock the cockpit door.

After a passenger grabbed the co-pilot and pulled him out, and others grappled with the man to subdue him, Schlichter said that one of the traveling pilots practically hurdled the scrum to enter the cockpit and seize the controls.

"He was actually kind of jumping above the guys that were handling the (alleged) terrorist, and he reached out to the pilot area and started to take over," Schlichter said. "And then the other guy, the other pilot, joined in and they closed the door because they didn't want anybody else to be there."