Canada warns newcomers of AI-powered immigration scams, fake officials and job offers

CHANDIGARH: The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has now warned newcomers and immigration applicants to remain vigilant about scams involving fake government communications, including AI-generated videos and voices that may appear authentic.

This advisory comes amid complaints from a few people of Indian origin hailing from Punjab who were allegedly duped by fraudsters posing as immigration officials and offering guaranteed jobs in exchange for kickbacks.

Warning newcomers about several common scams that can target people after they arrive in Canada, the advisory states that the scammers are using AI technology to create realistic content designed to mislead prospective immigrants and newcomers and has urged people to verify information through official IRCC channels and learn how to identify, report and protect themselves from immigration and citizenship fraud.

The IRCC further states that newcomers should be cautious of anyone promising jobs, visas or permanent residence in exchange for money and also warns that its employees will never ask people to deposit money into personal bank accounts, use gift cards or money-transfer services to pay fees, or threaten arrest or deportation over unpaid fees.

Among the common scams targeting newcomers are fraudsters posing as Government of Canada officials, phishing emails and text messages, computer virus scams, fake prize and contest offers, and tax-related fraud.