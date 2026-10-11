Pakistani president suspends provincial government led by Imran Khan’s party ahead of march

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani president on Sunday declared a state of emergency in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan and suspended its government, which is led by imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party. It comes ahead of a planned march on Islamabad by supporters demanding his release.

President Asif Ali Zardari's announcement came hours after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's office said that the federal Cabinet had recommended emergency rule, accusing the provincial government of "deliberate disengagement from the fight against terrorism."

The measures place the province under the authority of the governor, who represents the federal government.

Khan is Sharif's main political rival and has been imprisoned since 2023 on corruption and other charges that he and his party say are politically motivated. Despite his imprisonment, he retains a substantial and passionate support base, keeping him at the center of Pakistan's turbulent political landscape.

Why the federal government imposed emergency rule

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi accused the provincial government of neglecting counterterrorism efforts while focusing on securing Khan's release.

Naqvi said delays in decision-making and poor coordination between Islamabad and the provincial government had allowed militants to gain ground, prompting the decision to impose an emergency in the province. Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said militant violence in the province had increased by 196% in recent years.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar announced an 11-member advisory council, which will run provincial affairs under the governor.

No protests were reported following the suspension of the provincial government. Police detained several supporters of Khan's party overnight and authorities deployed additional police and security forces to prevent unrest.

Shipping containers placed by police along key routes in Islamabad since last month to block potential rallies have disrupted traffic and forced residents in the capital and neighboring Rawalpindi to take lengthy detours.