Fear strikes Yemen's third largest city Taiz as Houthi rebels encircle it in a new siege

CAIRO: As word came of Houthi rebels closing in, Weam Abdullah and her family decided it was time to leave their home in Taiz, Yemen's third largest city. They had survived a yearslong siege by the rebels earlier in their country's civil war, and they didn't want to endure that again.

They made it out just in time: Just after Abdullah, her husband and two young children left, the rebels on Oct. 4 captured a key town, largely encircling the city and cutting off most access to supplies from government-held areas.

"We already feel dead, there was already despair" in the city, Abdullah said, speaking by phone to The Associated Press from a province further south. "We feel as if we are cursed. Everyone is conspiring against us even though we're not affiliated with any party or politics."

The Iranian-backed Houthis — even as they escalate attacks on Saudi Arabia with a string of deadly attacks on the airport in the capital Riyadh — are trying to make a major gain in Yemen's 12-year-old civil war by moving on Taiz, a prize they have long sought to capture. Their assault comes after the rebels' lightning offensive last month that seized Yemen's Red Sea coast, strengthening their hand to attack Saudi oil shipping and further throwing world energy prices into turmoil..

Their advance has triggered fear among the more than 1 million residents of Taiz, located in the high rugged mountains of southwestern Yemen. On a recent day, crowds mobbed groceries in the city center to buy up food and other essentials, fearing they will soon run out. Deisel fuel and cooking gas supplies are running low, residents said.