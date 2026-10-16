Russia strikes nine Ukrainian regions as strain grows between Zelenskyy and Trump

KYIV: Russian attacks on nine regions of Ukraine caused emergency power outages for hundreds of thousands of households and damaged numerous homes, wounding at least 15 people, officials said Friday, as civilian casualties from Russia's invasion climb steeply.

The latest aerial strikes on civilian targets came as fears mount that a sharp deterioration in relations between Ukraine and the United States this week could leave Ukraine further exposed to Russia's escalating aerial assaults as the bitter winter approaches.

Russia's heavy bombardment of the power grid before winter sets in has been an annual feature of the war, aiming to wear down Ukraine's appetite for the fight by denying civilians heating and running water. Ukrainian officials have warned that Russia is stockpiling ballistic missiles for more attacks in the coming months.

Ukraine on Thursday abandoned a brief truce on energy-related targets that it said Moscow didn't heed despite U.S. President Donald Trump's demand for a ceasefire.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday attended a summit of European Union leaders who share his concerns about Russian aggression and Moscow's wider plans on the continent. The leaders in Brussels applauded Zelenskyy when he entered the meeting room, vowed to maintain support for Ukraine and urged the U.S. to put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin.