Zelenskyy rallies European allies as Trump ties slump

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is seeking to rally European allies at a Brussels summit on Friday after saying Kyiv would no longer abide by US President Donald Trump's demands not to strike Russian oil refineries.

Relations between Kyiv and Washington have soured since last week, when Trump eased sanctions on Russia in exchange for Moscow releasing large amounts of diesel onto global markets.

Anger in Ukraine has been further heightened by outages to a critical US-provided satellite system that has hampered its military's ability to counter Russia's intense bombardments.

Zelenskyy had told the Financial Times that the pause in strikes against Russian refineries was "done" as Moscow was not abiding by the ceasefire on hitting energy infrastructure that had been announced by Trump.

In response, Trump called the renewed Ukrainian attacks a "disgrace" and said Kyiv was driving up global energy prices.

"I think I find Zelenskyy to be more difficult to deal with than Putin," the US leader said in an interview with Newsmax published on Thursday.

European leaders, in contrast, have broadly thrown their support behind Zelenskyy, as they look to weather the latest storm in Trump's volatile relations with Kyiv.

French President Emmanuel Macron said it was "crucial" that Ukraine receive "all the means necessary to protect itself" after meeting Zelenskyy.

"I can reassure you, dear Ukrainian friends and President Zelenskyy: YOU ARE NOT ALONE," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk posted online.

The Ukrainian president met NATO chief Mark Rutte in Brussels on Thursday and held a string of bilateral meetings with European leaders, and will join an EU summit on Friday.

"All of us in Europe want this war to end. And for that to happen, strong signals are needed -- more real pressure on Russia and more defence support for Ukraine," Zelenskyy wrote online.

"It is especially important now to act together to protect lives."