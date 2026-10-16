The final lap? Two days on the campaign trail with Trump ahead of US midterm polls

Nostalgia for 2024

In 2024, he got nearly 78 percent of the vote in the county where he was speaking in Arizona. The other two counties he visited, in Alaska and Montana, also gave him decisive victories over Democrat Kamala Harris.

Donald Trump makes no secret of his preference for traveling to friendly territory, telling reporters that he wants to "pay my respect" to supporters. "We brought back the spirit" of the 2024 presidential campaign, he declared.

It is difficult to judge.

Each appearance drew committed supporters, the core of his MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement, who are apparently willing to forgive him for soaring fuel prices as well as the war in Iran.

"The country needs to be a little bit more patient," Theresa Hallesy told AFP on Wednesday in Montana. "There's a lot of stuff going on in the world that he can't control, but he still has to deal with it. I think we're going in the right direction."

The 68-year-old retiree waited more than seven hours for Trump to make his entrance into a large rodeo arena commandeered for the occasion.

The American president is rallying support for his party, but he seemed almost reluctant to invite local candidates to join him onstage during the tour.