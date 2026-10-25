Riyadh airport to resume operations at two terminals on Sunday after Houthi attacks

Passengers with confirmed bookings have been advised to contact their airlines to verify flight status before heading to the airport.

The announcement comes after Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed that the group had targeted King Khalid International Airport, along with energy infrastructure, refineries and other aviation and military facilities across Saudi Arabia.

Saree said the targets included Aramco facilities in Yanbu, the Rabigh refinery, the East-West oil pipeline, King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Najran Airport and Khamis Mushait Airbase. The Houthis also renewed their warning to airlines and travellers against using Riyadh airport, calling it a "military target".

Meanwhile, Air India and Air India Express have suspended flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam until November 7, while services to Jeddah will remain suspended until October 31, citing the evolving security situation in the region. The airlines have offered affected passengers complimentary rebooking or full refunds.

(With inputs ANI, AFP)