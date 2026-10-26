President Lula, Brazil's political titan, defies the passage of time

RIO DE JANEIRO: Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazil's president granted an unprecedented fourth term in office, once likened the events of his life to a miracle. The titan of the political left made history by becoming the first person to win a presidential runoff after losing the first round in Brazil.

Lula's shock win follows a long and storied political career, beginning in the bowels of a metalworkers' trade union and even including stints behind bars. He charted a rocky road to his fourth election victory. Questions about his ability to do the job at almost 81 encouraged Lula to do squats and jog along the campaign trail to prove that he was fitter than ever.

Initially startled by his second-place finish to Flavio Bolsonaro earlier this month, Lula dusted himself off and launched into an energetic runoff campaign. He upped his social media game at the eleventh hour, posting selfie videos and buying a cellphone for the first time.

The shift highlighted a certain disconnect with his country's extremely online, deeply polarized population, 14 years after he was first elected.

Lula's victory preserves Latin America's largest country as a leftist stronghold amid a regional lurch to the right championed by US President Donald Trump.