Trump returning to Texas for high-stakes push to keep US Senate seat in Republican hands

Texas tests Trump's sway over the GOP

The campaign marathon is a bet that while Trump is broadly unpopular, he still holds sway over the GOP's most loyal voters — a bloc whose participation in the elections will be critical.

The strategy is facing its fiercest test in Texas, where Talarico has capitalized on the difficult political environment for Republicans and Paxton's history of ethical and legal problems. Talarico plans to hold events on Tuesday in Midland, Amarillo and Lubbock, potentially creating a split-screen moment with Trump and Paxton.

Elon Musk, the world's richest man, has joined Trump's effort to stop Talarico's advance. "Talarico is lunatic left," Musk wrote on his social media platform, X, to his 241 million followers, part of a drumbeat of attacks he's posted against the candidate in the race's final days.

Musk has headquartered Tesla and SpaceX, as well as himself, in Texas, and is so set on ensuring Republicans hold control of his adopted state that he appears to have sunk $158 million into defeating Talarico. Musk gave that much to the Senate Leadership Fund, which then gave the same amount to the Texas PAC, the largest contributor to Paxton's campaign.

That's helped make the race one of the most expensive in the country with over $563 million being spent on advertising between the primary and general elections, according to the ad tracking firm, AdImpact.

While Musk's investment is a challenge for Talarico, it also falls right into the Democratic campaign's central message. At every stop, Talarico has argued that, for too long, the wealthy and their donations have corrupted politics, and that this corruption has fueled the affordability crisis.

Talarico has begun naming Musk in his stump speeches. Paxton tends not to discuss him.

That parallels the Texas gubernatorial race.

The Democratic challenger, Gina Hinojosa, has sought the communications between Musk and GOP Gov. Greg Abbott, arguing that their relationship evinces how cozy her opponent is with the ultra-wealthy in Texas.

On Monday, a judge ruled that Hinojosa, given her position as a state representative, must be able to review over 1,000 unredacted pages by Thursday.