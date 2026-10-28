'A question of when do I want to end it': Trump says Iran wants deal but delays negotiations

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (local time) that Iran had approached Washington seeking a deal but suggested that Tehran was delaying negotiations, adding that he would decide when to end the ongoing confrontation.

While returning from his rallies in Texas, addressing reporters, Trump said, “It's a question of when do I want to end it... They've wanted to make a deal, but they like tapping it along. Maybe they're waiting for the election or something -- but that's not gonna help them."

His remarks came as Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei on Wednesday criticised US President Donald Trump over his remarks on the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), accusing Washington of reneging on its commitments and calling for accountability over what he termed US misconduct.

In a post on X, Baghaei said, "Washington’s contempt for diplomacy is once again laid bare. President Trump’s admission that he never believed in the Islamabad MoU and considered it a waste of time exposes the hollowness of their diplomatic commitments."

"For Iran, this is nothing new. Washington has a long record of reneging on its commitments and treating international obligations as disposable whenever they become inconvenient," he added.

Baghaei also criticised European states and others for their response to Washington, stating, "There is absolutely no justification for European states and other apologists for Washington to continue whitewashing U.S. misconduct and shielding it from accountability.""Broken commitments cannot be excused, international law cannot be applied selectively, and no amount of political spin can absolve Washington of accountability," the Iranian spokesperson said.