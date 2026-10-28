UAE honours Indian Captain Smit Machchhar, FlyDubai crew for thwarting mid-air attack

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conferred the First Class Order of Zayed II on Indian Captain Smit Machchhar and fellow flydubai crew members for their courageous efforts in safeguarding passengers during an attempted mid-air attack aboard a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight.

The medals were presented by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, who commended the crew’s actions and sense of responsibility, Dubai Media Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Machchhar and the flydubai crew members received the award at the presidential reception.

The incident occurred on September 30 aboard flydubai flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv with more than 170 people on board.

Machchhar was attacked by his co-pilot with a crash axe, typically kept in the cockpit for use in emergencies, seriously injuring him. The motive for the attack remains unclear.

The co-pilot, who was identified by Israeli officials as an Omani national, stabbed Machchhar and sent the jet plunging nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds.

Machchhar was covered with blood on the floor when he managed to draw on “the last moments of his energy” to click open the release on the cockpit door.