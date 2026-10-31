We have time: Trump calls Iran war not typical as peace efforts stall

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump has stated that Washington is in no hurry to end its war with Iran, characterising the ongoing hostilities as "not a typical war" while maintaining that time favours the American side despite months of fighting and repeated diplomatic efforts failing to yield a lasting settlement.

Trump likewise claimed that Tehran remains eager to pursue negotiations with American authorities but faces severe domestic hurdles, specifically highlighting an inability to pay military personnel and law enforcement officers.

“There are talks. They want to talk. They keep talking,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

“But look, they're not paying their soldiers, they're not paying their police. They're in a lot of trouble. And we have time, frankly. It's a war, but it's not a typical war, we've been there for seven months,” he added.

The American leader also minimised the economic cost of the campaign, asserting that Washington's financial outlays on the conflict remain minimal.

“We're spending very little money, relatively speaking. I heard somebody say, you're spending money. I said, well, any money we spent, we've more than made up for in a place called Venezuela, like by 10 times...” he remarked.

He did not provide figures to substantiate his assertion concerning the recovery of expenditures through South American channels.

Trump's insistence that Washington has adequate time for diplomatic efforts persists despite his frequent references to the possibility of renewed military action against Iran.