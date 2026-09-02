Nepal seeks compensation from India, China, US for climate-related losses after deadly floods

Nepal has sought compensation from major greenhouse-gas emitters including India, China and the United States, arguing that countries responsible for a large share of global emissions must bear responsibility for the devastating climate-related disasters hitting the Himalayan nation.

The demand comes after deadly floods and landslides that have caused widespread destruction in Nepal, killing more than 1,000 people and leaving thousands missing. The disaster has prompted Kathmandu to intensify its push for international climate finance to rebuild communities and infrastructure.

Nepal's Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal has argued that the country should not be expected to shoulder the financial burden of disasters caused by a climate crisis to which it has contributed comparatively little.

“This is not charity,” Khanal said, framing the demand as a matter of moral and legal responsibility on the part of major emitters.

Nepal has identified India, China and the US among the countries whose emissions contribute substantially to global warming. While India and China are Nepal's immediate neighbours and among the world's largest current emitters, the US has historically contributed a much larger share of cumulative greenhouse-gas emissions.