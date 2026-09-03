US warns against helping Iran evade sanctions after Modi-Pezeshkian meeting

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has warned countries against helping Iran circumvent American sanctions, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek.

Rubio said the US did not believe India and Iran were currently negotiating a trade deal, but cautioned that countries facilitating mechanisms to help Tehran evade sanctions could themselves face punitive measures.

“I don’t think there’s a trade deal between India and Iran,” Rubio said in an interview with Fox News Radio, while responding to a question on the Modi-Pezeshkian meeting.

He said Washington would impose sanctions on countries that helped Iran generate revenue through arrangements designed to circumvent US restrictions.

The remarks came a day after Modi and Pezeshkian held a bilateral meeting at the SCO summit. The two leaders discussed India-Iran relations as well as the evolving situation in West Asia.