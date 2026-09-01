The Bishkek Balancing Act: How India’s dual engagements define its strategic autonomy

Two Bilaterals, One Signal

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in quick succession on the side-lines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Bishkek on August 31, he was doing more than managing two important bilateral relationships. He was making a larger statement about how India sees its place in a world increasingly divided by geopolitical conflict and competing blocs.

The SCO itself is instructive. It brings together Russia, China, Iran, India, Pakistan and the Central Asian states, countries that the West views through very different lenses. Yet India is comfortable engaging all of them, even as it simultaneously deepens its relationships with the United States, Europe, Israel and the Gulf. That is not simply hedging. It is an assertion that India’s interests are too broad and its strategic choices too important to be defined by any single relationship.

The Modi-Putin meeting was particularly significant because it reaffirmed the depth and resilience of a relationship that has survived enormous geopolitical change. Defence, energy, trade and the wider international situation were on the agenda. Yet Modi also used the meeting to reiterate India’s position that the Ukraine conflict must move from continuing war towards an end to the war.

The meeting with Pezeshkian carried a different but equally important message. Against the backdrop of the continuing West Asia crisis and the vulnerability of the Strait of Hormuz, Modi reiterated India’s preference for dialogue and diplomacy while emphasising the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and commerce.

Two meetings, therefore, sent one broad signal: India will engage where its interests demand engagement, irrespective of the preferences of other powers.