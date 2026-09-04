Ready to fulfil India's energy needs, says Russian envoy; calls Western sanctions 'pressure tactics'

Amid intensifying Western regulatory scrutiny and secondary sanctions risks, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov highlighted that Moscow remains entirely committed to fulfilling New Delhi's energy requirements.

He called the secondary sanctions and tariffs targeting Russian oil trade punitive "pressure tactics" undertaken by Western coalitions and pointed out that it is in disregard of constructive global engagement.

Alipov also turned the spotlight onto New Delhi’s independent foreign policy.

"The question is — how confident is India? India has shown that it's able to stand its ground and defend its national interests. And when we speak about the sanctions pertaining to oil trade, the tariffs are also related to the cooperation between Russia and India in oil supplies. These interests are paramount for India," Alipov emphasised.

Addressing Western restrictions, including secondary sanctions designed to curb third-party nations from dealing with major Russian oil producers, the envoy condemned the punitive frameworks meant to disrupt Russia's price-competitive market position.

"We would be ready to supply as much oil as India needs. Unfortunately, those who impose sanctions and tariffs have taken the path of pressure tactics instead of honest cooperation, which prevents those countries from offering a better deal to India in oil than us," he stated.