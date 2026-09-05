Bolivian army base blasts kill two, wound dozens

Two explosions at an army barracks in Bolivia killed at least two people and wounded 81 on Friday, authorities said.
Defense Minister Ernesto Justiniano said "pyrotechnic material" was stored at the base in Viacha, southwest of Bolivia's administrative capital La Paz.
The exact cause of the blasts, which happened at around 2:30 pm (1830 GMT), was under investigation, he said in a statement.
Footage circulated by local media showed a thick column of black smoke rising from the city center.
Houses in the area were damaged by the blasts, with footage showing shattered windows, broken ceilings and scattered debris.
Justiniano said two people were confirmed dead and seven people were missing.
The wounded, including two people in "serious condition," were taken to medical centers, he added.
The dead and missing were soldiers serving at the base, the defense ministry said.
An earlier police report said 59 people were wounded, at least 52 of them civilians. Firefighters rushed to the base following the blasts, and residents were evacuated to a temporary shelter. The power supply was cut off in the area, where dozens of police officers had been deployed, an AFP journalist observed.
President Rodrigo Paz expressed his "deep solidarity with the families of the deceased, the injured and all residents affected by the explosions."
He said he had ordered a "thorough, technical and transparent" investigation.
"We must establish with absolute clarity the causes of this event, verify compliance with safety protocols and determine any responsibilities that may arise," he said in a post on X.
Viacha's authorities have declared three days of mourning.
Justiniano said that there were two successive blasts.
The first detonation was believed to have involved "black powder corresponding to pyrotechnic material stored at the site," he said.
It was followed by a "second detonation of much greater magnitude," he said, adding that the cause and the material that exploded were still being determined.
The defense ministry said no military weapons had been detonated.
"At this time, our priority is people: caring for the injured, supporting their families, and continuing search and verification efforts," Justiniano said.