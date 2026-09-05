Death toll in Nepal floods rises to 1,344 as rescue efforts continue; Indian team advances at Chilime Tunnel

The death toll due to the devastating flash floods in Nepal rose to 1,344 on Saturday as more bodies were recovered from the affected areas while thousands remain missing, police said.

Rescue teams continued to search for around 4,900 people who remain missing.

Of the total bodies recovered so far, 758 were adults, 85 were children and 501 were recovered with body parts missing, officials said, attributing the condition of the bodies to prolonged exposure to water and the weight of debris.

The flash floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal. The Bhotekoshi River, which flows south from the Himalayan border region, carried the floodwaters downstream, sweeping away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges and damaging hydropower projects.

The disaster also killed at least 21 people on the Chinese side, while more than 500 people remain missing in Tibet, according to Chinese media reports.

In Nepal, around 360 bodies have been recovered in Chitwan district alone -- the highest among all districts. Other districts from which bodies were recovered include Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha, Tanahun, Nawalparasi East and Nawalparasi West.

So far, 1,030 bodies have been temporarily buried after required procedures, including DNA collection, were completed.

Authorities continued to monitor water levels in several rivers, including the Koshi, Narayani, Bagmati, Karnali, Mahakali, Kankai, Kamal, Kamala, Babai, Eastern Rapti and Western Rapti, while joint rescue teams led by the Nepal Army continued search and rescue operations for the eleventh day.