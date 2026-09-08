Flood-hit Nepal to rebuild bridges, restore pivotal road links with support from India and China

Devastated by the flash floods that left over 1356 killed and massively damaged homes, vehicles, roads and bridges, hydropower projects across Nepal are racing against time to reestablish important road links.

It has also sought temporary bridges from India and China as authorities work to reconnect isolated communities in the disaster-hit areas, to which both countries have responded positively.

While 4,994 people remain missing, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), a total of 13,396 people have been rescued so far.

China has already sent two 100-metre Bailey bridges to the Korala border crossing in Mustang, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The Department of Roads has estimated damage to roads and bridges at NPR 30 billion, while rebuilding is expected to cost about NPR 50 billion, the report said.

The floods destroyed 41 motorable bridges between Rasuwa and Chitwan, and four others were partially damaged, leaving only 18 of the 63 bridges along the corridor intact.

The floods have severed several critical road links.

In Rasuwa, the disaster cut the road connection with Nuwakot, while the concrete bridge at Furke Khola was destroyed, severing the direct link between Dhadingbesi, the Dhading district headquarters, and the Prithvi Highway.