India steps up rescue, forensic support as Nepal floods toll crosses 670; 287 Indians still uncontactable

NEW DELHI: India has stepped up rescue and relief assistance to Nepal following the devastating flash floods. So far, 88 Indian nationals have been rescued, while 287 remain uncontactable.
Four Indian nationals were rescued on Saturday from a hydropower project in Nepal’s Rasuwa district and are expected to reach Kathmandu shortly. They have been identified as Ripu Kumar, Chaneshwar Narzary, Kripa Shankar and Mohammed Minhajuddin, the External Affairs Ministry said.
As many as 128 persons of Indian origin are also reported missing as authorities continue efforts to trace those who are reported to be missing. Meanwhile, 120 Indian nationals crossed into Nepal from China on Saturday, the MEA said.
India is also deploying specialised expertise to support Nepal’s search and identification efforts. Six forensic expert teams from India are expected to reach Kathmandu to assist Nepalese authorities in analysing DNA samples and identifying mortal remains.
“Forensic expert teams from India (six) are expected to reach Kathmandu today to assist in analysis of DNA samples for identification of mortal remains,” the MEA said.
India has also moved to bolster tunnel-rescue operations in the flood-hit areas. A specialised Indian technical team for tunnel-rescue reconnaissance reached Kathmandu on Friday and began work on Saturday. Based on its assessment, a specialised tunnel-rescue team equipped with necessary equipment is in Nepal.
The Indian assistance comes as Nepal mounts a massive search and rescue operation across the worst--affected districts of Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading and Chitwan.
Nepal Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal said the government had mobilised all available resources in response to the August 26 flash floods, the cause of which has not yet been fully determined.
“Our immediate priority remains clear: to save lives, locate missing persons, rescue them, provide urgent relief to survivors,” Khanal said and added that assistance was being extended to both Nepali and foreign nationals affected by the disaster.
The death toll from the devastating flash floods in central Nepal rose to 675 on Saturday as rescuers recovered more bodies, while over 2,000 people remained missing in the aftermath of the disaster. More than 4,450 people, including over 187 foreign nationals, have been rescued.
Khanal cautioned that the casualty and missing-person figures could change as search and verification operations continue. He urged the public and media to rely on officially verified information and avoid reporting unconfirmed figures.
"The Government of Nepal is mobilising all resources at its disposal. The authorities were coordinating with families, local administrations, hospitals and other agencies to identify missing persons and verify information before its public release," he said.