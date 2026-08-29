India steps up rescue, forensic support as Nepal floods toll crosses 670; 287 Indians still uncontactable

NEW DELHI: India has stepped up rescue and relief assistance to Nepal following the devastating flash floods. So far, 88 Indian nationals have been rescued, while 287 remain uncontactable.

Four Indian nationals were rescued on Saturday from a hydropower project in Nepal’s Rasuwa district and are expected to reach Kathmandu shortly. They have been identified as Ripu Kumar, Chaneshwar Narzary, Kripa Shankar and Mohammed Minhajuddin, the External Affairs Ministry said.

As many as 128 persons of Indian origin are also reported missing as authorities continue efforts to trace those who are reported to be missing. Meanwhile, 120 Indian nationals crossed into Nepal from China on Saturday, the MEA said.

India is also deploying specialised expertise to support Nepal’s search and identification efforts. Six forensic expert teams from India are expected to reach Kathmandu to assist Nepalese authorities in analysing DNA samples and identifying mortal remains.

“Forensic expert teams from India (six) are expected to reach Kathmandu today to assist in analysis of DNA samples for identification of mortal remains,” the MEA said.

India has also moved to bolster tunnel-rescue operations in the flood-hit areas. A specialised Indian technical team for tunnel-rescue reconnaissance reached Kathmandu on Friday and began work on Saturday. Based on its assessment, a specialised tunnel-rescue team equipped with necessary equipment is in Nepal.