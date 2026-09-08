Russia welcomes India’s Ukraine peace efforts, says Modi-Putin bilateral talks on Friday

Russia on Tuesday said it will welcome any efforts by India to resolve the Ukraine conflict through peaceful means and Moscow is in sync with New Delhi on ways to end it.

Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also said that President Vladimir Putin will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday on the sidelines of the BRICS summit here.

“We know the position of India on Ukrainian conflict, and to a great extent, it corresponds with our own position. Because we do want the solution of the Ukrainian conflict by peaceful means,” Peskov said during the online briefing from Moscow.

On the proposed US move to levy 100 per cent tariffs on countries buying Russian crude oil, he said it is "illegal and unacceptable".

The Russian presidential spokesperson also said that Russia is waiting for negotiations with India on setting up new nuclear plants.

Selling of Su-57 aircraft to India is also on the agenda, he added.

The 18th BRICS Summit is scheduled to be held in Bharat Mandapam here from September 11 to 13.

(With inputs from PTI)