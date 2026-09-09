Death toll in Yemen prison airstrike rises to 23 with seven still missing, Houthis say

CAIRO: Rescuers dug through the rubble of a Houthi-run prison that was hit in an airstrike in northern Yemen earlier this week, even as the Saudi-led coalition renewed its attacks on the rebel areas Wednesday. Rescuers recovered four bodies, raising the death toll at the prison to 23 people, the Houthis said.

The prison collapsed on Monday after it was hit when the coalition targeted the strategic city of Hazm in the northern Jawf province, which in turn prompted the Houthis to launch a wave of missile and drone strikes on southern Saudi Arabia that wounded 73.

The flare-up was a major escalation in renewed fighting between an important U.S. ally and the Iranian proxy group, further destabilizing a region rocked by nearly three years of conflict, most recently the Iranian-American war that delivered a blow to the global economy.

Hassan Saboula, director of the civil defense agency in Jawf, said a child was among the dead and rescue teams were searching for seven people missing.

The identities of those killed were yet to be determined, al-Masirah satellite news channel cited Saboula as saying. The strike also wounded at least seven people, including a woman who was visiting her husband, said Anees al-Asbahi, a spokesman for the Houthi-run health ministry.

Meanwhile, the coalition launched air strikes on Houthi military facilities in the provinces of Marib and Jawf early Wednesday.