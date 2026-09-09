Security forces kill 11 terrorists in two operations in Pakistan's Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Eleven terrorists were killed in two separate operations by security forces in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, the army said on Wednesday.

The intelligence-based operations were conducted on September 6 and 7 in Kharan and Washuk districts of the province, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army.

On September 6, the security forces intercepted terrorists attempting to set up a roadblock and disrupt traffic in Kharan district, killing eight of them during an exchange of fire, the ISPR said.

On September 7, the forces acted on intelligence inputs about the reported presence of terrorists in Washuk district and targeted their hideout.

Three terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire, while the forces recovered 2.9 tonnes of material allegedly being used to prepare improvised explosive devices, the army said.

Provinces bordering Afghanistan have witnessed an uptick in terror activities, primarily targeting civilians and government infrastructure.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan are the most affected provinces in Pakistan.