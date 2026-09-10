Iran strikes ships, expands no-go zone outside Hormuz strait

TEHRAN: Iran said it attacked more than a dozen vessels trying to pass through the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, as it announced an expansion of a no-go zone outside the strategic waterway it has blockaded for months.

The fresh attacks and fighting with the United States sent oil prices above $100 per barrel again as Tehran chokes off the strait and Washington presses a counter-blockade of Iranian ports. Brent oil closed at $101.21.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday they attacked two US vessels, eight oil tankers, and 10 "non-compliant vessels" that were trying to pass through the route crucial for oil and gas trade, Iranian state media reported.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said "several" vessels in the Gulf of Oman and the Gulf were "subject to disabling fire as part of ongoing military activity in the region".

The Gulf of Oman lies on the Indian Ocean side of the narrow Hormuz strait, a vital energy conduit that normally carries around a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas.

Iran's Guards also for the first time added parts of the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea to a new "prohibited zone" on Wednesday, saying exact coordinates will be announced later.

"If a vessel enters that area without coordination, it will be subject to our sanctions," Guards spokesman Hossein Mohebi told state television.