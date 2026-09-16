EU chief hosts Canada's Carney in push to 'deepen' alliance

STRASBOURG: From investments in AI to energy supplies, a drive to strengthen EU-Canada ties shifts into gear Wednesday, as the bloc's chief lays out the coming year's priorities before European lawmakers -- and Canadian leader Mark Carney.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will call for boosting relations with Ottawa in a wide-ranging speech before the European Parliament in Strasbourg that Carney is attending as guest of honour -- before addressing the assembly himself the next day.

The Canadian prime minister has been pursuing a "unique alliance" with the 27-nation bloc as both seek to reduce dependence on a hostile United States.

The first foreign head of government to attend the annual "State of the European Union" address, his visit is meant to act as a catalyst ahead of an EU-Canada summit in Montreal next month.

"The world has been a bit tumultuous in the past little while," Canada's ambassador to the EU Jonathan Wilkinson told AFP. "It's an important time for us to reach across and to try to figure out how we can mutually help each other."