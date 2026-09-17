Hague court sentences former Kosovo President Thaci to 25 years for war crimes

THE HAGUE: Kosovo's former President Hashim Thaci was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Wednesday after being found guilty of war crimes committed during the war for independence from Serbia in 1998-99.

Thaci resigned from office nearly six years ago to face the charges at the European Union-backed Kosovo Specialist Chambers in The Hague. He was convicted of four counts of war crimes including murder, torture, cruel treatment and arbitrary detention.

Both he and the prosecutors, who had asked for a stricter sentence, can appeal.

The judgment sparked anger among Thaci's supporters and was a crushing blow for a man who was once embraced by the West, invited to the 1999 peace talks in France and seen as the leader who could guide Kosovo to independence.

Presiding Judge Charles Smith said Thaci actively participated in and encouraged crimes, including by promoting individuals involved in crimes, and "showed a ruthless ability to remove and eliminate political impediments" to his and other commanders' leadership.

Wearing a suit and tie, Thaci stood in silence as Smith read out the sentence.