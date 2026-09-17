Reassuring that important powers believe multilateralism is way to address crises: Guterres on BRICS' Delhi declaration

Days after the New Delhi Declaration was adopted with consensus at the BRICS Summit, UN chief Antonio Guterres has said it is "reassuring" that "important powers" in the world believe that global crises can be addressed by multilateralism.

Secretary General Guterres made these remarks on Wednesday at a press conference.

"what is important is to say that the common declaration that was produced is a common declaration with a strong commitment of all of them to multilateralism and by all of them to the United Nations," Guterres said.

"So from that point of view, it is reassuring that a large number of the important powers that exist in the world believe that multilateralism is the way to address crises and that the UN must be at the centre of those efforts," he said.

Guterres was responding to a question by PTI on the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration at the BRICS Summit under India's chairship of the grouping.