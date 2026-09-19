Denmark's leaders are cautiously optimistic about Trump's announcement of a Greenland deal

COPENHAGEN: Denmark's government was cautiously optimistic on Saturday about Donald Trump's announcement of a deal on Greenland to bolster US military presence there but keep the island under Danish control, following months of threats by the US President to seize the semiautonomous territory of a NATO ally.

In Greenland, the Arctic island's top leaders echoed that stance and said the deal, which has not yet been made public, had been long in coming.

Trump said on Friday that the agreement would give the United States "permanent control over security, and all other needs, in Greenland, completely addressing ALL of our many US concerns."

Denmark and the US already have a long-standing security agreement that has allowed the US to deploy forces in Greenland, and it was not immediately clear how this deal was different from that.

The deal is expected to be signed at the UN

After Trump's announcement Friday, the office of Denmark's prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, said the deal will be signed by all three governments next week during the United Nations General Assembly, but parliamentary action is still needed by the Danish and Greenland governments before it can be enforced.

"Next week could be a good week… for Greenland, Denmark, and the United States alike," Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen wrote on Instagram Saturday morning.

"A period of uncertainty will hopefully be replaced by a binding agreement that strengthens security in the Arctic and the North Atlantic — and thus also our shared security within NATO and Europe — while respecting the Kingdom's red lines," he added.