Top US, China negotiators to hold final preparatory talks ahead of Trump-Xi summit

BEIJING: Top US and Chinese negotiators will hold final preparatory talks in Washington from Saturday, including on tariffs, ahead of President Xi Jinping's expected visit to the United States for a summit with his counterpart Donald Trump, the commerce ministry here said.

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng will lead a delegation to Washington from September 19 to 23, where the two sides will discuss economic and trade issues of mutual concern, guided by the consensus reached by Xi and Trump, the ministry said.

The talks come ahead of Xi's expected visit to Washington next week. Although Beijing is yet to officially announce the trip, US media reports have said that Xi is expected to arrive on September 23 and meet Trump the following day.

Trump plans to accord a rare airport reception to Xi by personally receiving him on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews when the Chinese President arrives, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported earlier.

The two leaders last met in Beijing in May during Trump's visit, when they held talks aimed at improving ties between the world's two largest economies.

Vice Premier He is set to hold talks with the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on a wide range of issues, including tariffs and artificial intelligence.

Bessent confirmed the talks, saying he looked forward to meeting Vice Premier He and continuing their “very good private discussions”.