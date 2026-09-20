France's Macron, Canada's Carney announce closer ties

SAINT-PIERRE: French President Emmanuel Macron and Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney announced closer ties Sunday, speaking from France's tiny territory of Saint Pierre and Miquelon, just off Canada's Atlantic coast.

The leaders' meeting came at a time when both countries are experiencing strained relations with the United States.

"We both believe that our countries are two great, independent nations who want to remain so," said Macron at their joint news conference.

Carney said the moment had come to tighten bonds with France and the European Union, following up on a successful visit to Brussels, when the EU offered Canada "associate member" status.

Macron said the two countries would work together for closer ties on fishing, security and energy.

Carney proposed that France, Canada, the United States and China work together on artificial intelligence.

Earlier Sunday, Macron was waiting for Carney, the first Canadian prime minister to visit the territory, when he stepped off the plane.

The two leaders greeted each other with a warm handshake and a long embrace in the bright sunshine.

"In a world in crisis, our friendship is a strength," Macron posted on X, above a video of him welcoming Carney.

"Together, we affirm our sovereignty, our freedom to decide and our willingness to build a future of peace and prosperity," he added.

Carney also posted a video of their greeting on his X account. Posting in English and in French, he added: "Good to see you, my friend."