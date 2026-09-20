Merz vows to press ahead with reforms after historic German state election defeat

BERLIN: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz suffered a bruising electoral setback in two state elections on Sunday, including a historic defeat for his party, but vowed to press ahead with potentially painful reforms to Europe's biggest economy.

Exit polls by public broadcaster ARD on Sunday night indicated that Merz's center-right Christian Democratic Union, or CDU, came in with just 5% in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania — the lowest result ever since World War II for the party in any state. The anti-migration, Russia-friendly Alternative for Germany, or AfD, party made significant gains Sunday.

Merz acknowledged his party's result as a "disaster," but struck a defiant note, rejecting any retreat from his government's reform agenda. He argued that Germany's economic and political problems made difficult and potentially unpopular reforms more urgent, not less so, and pledged to press ahead.

"What needs to be done now requires backbone, steadfastness, and patience," Merz said in a statement shortly after the exit polls were announced on public television. "I will demonstrate these qualities as chairman of the CDU and, above all, as chancellor of our country."

In Berlin, the CDU was projected to come in second with 20%, behind the Left party at 24.5%, according to ARD's exit poll.

Merz's authority was already damaged by CDU's stinging defeat to AfD in the Sept. 6 election in the small eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt. That result shocked many Germans who had believed their country had developed an immunity to nationalism and assertions of racial superiority after confronting the horrors of its Nazi past through education and laws to outlaw persecution.