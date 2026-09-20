US issues West Asia travel advisory, urges Americans to reconsider travel amid Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON: The United States on Saturday urged Americans to reconsider travel to and through West Asia amid heightened regional tensions, warning of possible rapid escalation, flight disruptions and attacks targeting US interests, as Yemen's Houthi fighters launched missile and drone attacks towards Saudi Arabia.

In a worldwide caution issued by the US Department of State, Americans currently in West Asia were advised to exercise heightened vigilance and remain prepared for possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and other travel disruptions.

The department also warned that Iran and groups supportive of Tehran could target US interests, businesses and institutions overseas.

“Due to tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation,” the State Department said in its advisory.

The warning came as Saudi Arabia reported that a ballistic missile launched by Yemen's Houthis towards Riyadh was intercepted.

The Saudi-led coalition also said the Houthis attempted to target civilian infrastructure in Bisha, Taif, Farasan and Yanbu.

For Saudi Arabia, the US Department of State has maintained a Level 3 - Reconsider Travel advisory. The department cites the risk of Iranian drone and missile attacks targeting American interests, armed conflict, terrorism, exit bans and local laws concerning social media activity.

The State Department said Iranian missiles and drones have previously targeted cities, infrastructure, airports, military bases, diplomatic facilities and energy installations in Saudi Arabia. It also warned that falling debris from intercepted projectiles could pose a risk.

US government employees in Saudi Arabia face additional restrictions, including a prohibition on travel within 20 miles of the Yemen border. Special authorisation is required for travel to Jizan, Asir, Najran and Qatif.

The department also warned that commercial flights from Saudi Arabia remain operational but have faced significant disruptions amid the conflict.