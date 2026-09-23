Fresh Russian strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure kill seven

KYIV: Russian strikes on logistics and infrastructure across Ukraine killed at least seven people Wednesday, including two in Kyiv in the latest in a surge of daytime drone attacks on the capital.

The attacks came as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky was due to speak at the UN General Assembly in New York, where he was expected to appeal again for better air defences against the barrage of Russian drones and missiles.

"Russians launched many drones against the city," Zelensky said on social media. "As of now, two people have been reported killed."

Officials in Kyiv said 41 people had been wounded.

Clouds of smoke covered parts of the city, with the smell of burning heavy in the atmosphere, AFP journalists said, as commuters headed to work to the sound of air-defence explosions.

Artem Derevyaha had come to work in a canteen in the city centre when a first strike hit the building he was in.

"Everyone went out, and we had literally just moved two metres away when the second strike happened," he said.

"You just have time to lie down on the floor, that's all. You don't have any thoughts in your head. Absolutely nothing."

Ukrainian officials said Russian drones had targeted gas stations, offices and businesses, as well as railway infrastructure.

Cripple and destroy

Kyiv's rail network was "under fire", said Ukrainian Railways chief Oleksandr Pertsovsky, who urged "maximum" vigilance from passengers using the city's central station.

Ukraine's state-run railways, which have kept operating, have been a lifeline since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

But Pertsovsky told AFP earlier this month that strikes were worsening every week, after one attack hit a train used by foreign diplomats near the Polish border.

Zelensky has accused Russia of trying to "cripple the economy and destroy people's lives".