Board of Peace has met with UNRWA despite saying it has no Gaza role, agency's ex-chief says

UNRWA was told it's vital in planning Gaza's future

Publicly, the agency has not been included in the Board of Peace's planning for Gaza. At Wednesday's board briefing, members named various U.N. agencies as partners in the territory's reconstruction, but not UNRWA.

However, behind the scenes, the Palestinian committee that will eventually govern Gaza acknowledged that UNRWA is necessary for planning, Lazzarini said.

Two senior U.N. officials and the board official told the AP the board had met multiple times with UNRWA since the ceasefire was signed.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media, confirmed at least three meetings between UNRWA officials and the Palestinian committee this year, most recently this month. Two took place during Lazzarini's tenure.

Shortly before the end of his tenure, Lazzarini said, he spoke to Ali Shaath, a former Palestinian Authority deputy minister who leads the Palestinian committee.

"Basically, he said, 'I don't know how I can succeed without you'," Lazzarini said. Shaath and a spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment.

An internal U.N. description of a Jan. 26 meeting in Cairo, held without UNRWA, said Shaath praised the agency, showed a clear intention to see it back on track and said the Palestinian committee's system would largely build on its work.

The Tony Blair Institute, a Board of Peace partner, also asked for UNRWA's help and spoke to UNRWA personnel, one senior U.N. official said. The institute did not respond to a request for comment.

At a pledging conference for UNRWA on June 30, the agency's current acting chief, Christian Saunders, called it "vital" to efforts by the board and the Palestinian committee to move forward with the ceasefire.

But the Board of Peace official painted a different picture, saying the meetings focused on determining how UNRWA's operations work in order to develop programs that are "far more efficient and accountable."

"UNRWA's days are over," the official said. Still, its employees "will remain if they pass vetting and are delivering on their mandate and not advancing ideology or Hamas interests."

Lazzarini said it's an "absurd contradiction" — the Board of Peace says UNRWA is not wanted while U.N. member countries "expect it to deliver."

"We continue to emphasize that UNRWA is indispensable," Jordan's foreign minister, Ayman Safadi, told journalists Thursday after over 50 countries attended a ministerial meeting on the agency at U.N. headquarters.