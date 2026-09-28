'Completely trapped': Iranians face arduous journeys as US sanctions ground planes

TEHRAN: Flying out of Iran has long required patience in the face of restrictions and delays, but new US sanctions have grounded flights at short notice and left war-weary travellers feeling trapped as they try to leave the country.

Among those scrambling for a way out is Mitra, a 49-year-old woman who had planned to travel to Paris via Istanbul along with her brother, but who now faces a long journey by road to get to Turkey.

"Some airlines are still selling tickets, but they keep getting cancelled. It honestly makes us feel completely trapped," she told an AFP journalist in Paris, using a pseudonym for fear of retribution by authorities.

"When we were told that flights had been suspended, we decided to travel to Istanbul by land instead."

Mitra described paying around $75 to book a flight to the Iranian city of Tabriz, from where she will travel by road for several hours to reach the border.

In Van in Turkey, they will stay at a hotel, because the wait at the border can be long and chaotic.

"At this point, we're just hoping that we can actually get out. They might even close the land border," she fears.

For decades, Iranians have lived under foreign sanctions and restrictions by their country's authorities on their personal freedoms.

The US added to their woes last week by tightening restrictions on Iran's aviation industry, in a bid to choke its economy in the Middle East war.

Passengers who booked tickets out of Iran to Middle Eastern destinations like the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Oman and Turkey have faced short-notice cancellations as the latest sanctions bite.