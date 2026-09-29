Ex-Trump prosecutor Smith forcefully defends investigations as Republicans assail his team's tactics

WASHINGTON: Former special counsel Jack Smith forcefully defended his prosecutions of US President Donald Trump and his investigative tactics, pushing back against repeated Republican efforts to paint him and his team as partisan political operators during a Senate hearing Tuesday that divided along familiar party lines.

The hearing came as Republicans have pushed for Smith to himself be prosecuted and offered a forum for them to assail him for what they contend were politicized prosecutions that unfolded at the height of the 2024 presidential race. Democrats rallied to Smith's defense, eliciting testimony about the legal and factual basis for the criminal cases against the-then candidate and decrying the Trump administration's firing of prosecutors involved in the investigations.

Smith, for his part, defended his work in an hours-long Senate Judiciary Committee hearing — the latest congressional effort to revisit federal cases that accused Trump of conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 race and of hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Both were abandoned after Trump's 2024 election win.

"Anybody who has worked with me or knows me during the course of my career knows that I would not let politics play a role. And I would just add that if you knew the people I worked with, they would not either," Smith said. He lamented what he called an unprecedented assault on the rule of law, and sweeping terminations of his team that he said had deprived the government of crucial expertise and made the country less safe.

"That has never happened in my career. I have never seen anything remotely like it in any Republican or Democratic administration," he said.

The testimony did nothing to appease Smith's Republican critics, who during the hearing described him as a "villain" and a "dirtbag," worse than former President Richard Nixon. They even accused him of perjuring himself about his attendance at an out-of-town basketball game that appeared to be a misunderstanding over a team name.