Home Xplore

Behind the science | Dmitri Mendeleev: It’s elementary

Mendeleev, in his table, left gaps for undiscovered elements to complete the pattern. First gallium, then scandium and germanium – all matched his predictions.

Published: 02nd August 2023 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2023 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Rohit Bose
Express News Service

As students, any chemistry with chemistry was jeopardised while memorising the periodic table. Staring at the table of elements arranged in order, there was no excitement but agony. Dmitri Mendeleev would trim his beard and hair once a year. No except­ion even for the Czar. Assiduously forming the periodic table, he was also an unwavering lover. Mendeleev was 47 when he fell for an art student, Anna Popov, 17. He followed her to Rome, and in 1881 proposed marriage.

The Russian Orthodox Church had stipulated a seven-year interval. Next year, he found a willing priest, who performed the cere­mony. Born in 1834 in Siberia, Mendeleev was the youngest of over a dozen siblings. His ideas began taking shape in 1869 as views of various chemists clashed, but Mendeleev remained unflinching. In March that year, the first rough sketch of the table was presented to the Russian Chemical Society; response was tepid.

His revised diagram in 1871 is more familiar in modern scientific circles. However, he could not foresee that atomic numbers instead of weights would later become the table’s ordering principle. He left gaps for undiscovered elements to complete the pattern. First gallium, then scandium and germanium – all matched his predictions. No longer Mendeleev’s table could be ignored, despite its anomalies. His chart was vertical, organising 63 known elements by their atomic weights. Elements with similar properties were placed in horizontal rows. In 1900, the future Nobel laureate in chemistry William Ramsay called it “the greatest generalisation which has as yet been made in chemistry.”

An outspoken liberal, he resigned as a professor in 1890 over the government’s quelling the students’ protest. Instead of excoriating him, Mendeelev was appointed head of the Russian government’s weights and measures in 1893. In 1906, he was nominated for the Nobel Prize and gained the support of the chemistry panel. But his severe criticism of Swedish physical chemist Svante Arrhenius’s dissociation theory ensured he would not hold the coveted award. The periodic table was too old as a discovery, he was told. Arrhenius became the first Swedish Nobel Laureate in 1903. After his death in 1907, a myth about Mendeleev was that he had set vodka’s 40% standard strength. He was nine years old when the Russian government introduced it.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dmitri Mendeleev Periodic table
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp