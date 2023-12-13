Simply Scientifico

Nirad Mudur By

Express News Service

Near-normal bionic prosthetics for amputees:

There’s a bright hope for amputees to regain almost normal control of their amputated limbs with the help of a bionic one that is seamlessly merged. The first documented case has been recently presented wherein the individual’s body was surgically modified and implanted sensor incorporated along with a skeletal implant.

In addition, artificial algorithms translated the user’s intentions into the movement of the prosthesis. In this case, the affected person with an amputated arm was able to manipulate each finger of the bionic hand attached to the stump with near-normal perfection and was able to sense touch.

A multidisciplinary team of surgeons and engineers led by Professor Max Ortiz Catalan, founding director, of the Centre for Bionics and Pain Research in Sweden and head of Neural Prosthetics Research at the Bionics Institute in Australia, and Professor of Bionics at Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden, circumvented the problem posed by conventional prosthetics by reconfiguring the residual limb and integrating sensors and a skeletal implant to connect with a prosthesis electrically and mechanically.

By dissecting the peripheral nerves and redistributing them to new muscle targets used as biological amplifiers, the bionic prosthesis can now access much more information so the user can command many robotic joints at will. The new development has bypassed the discomfort that amputees have to suffer with conventional prosthetics.

The research looks at remnant muscles in the residual problem posed by conventional prosthetics by reconfiguring the residual limb and integrating sensors and a skeletal implant to connect with a prosthesis electrically and mechanically.

