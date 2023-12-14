Alwin Benjamin Soji By

Express News Service

Known as the Pearl of the Indian Ocean and the Teardrop of India, the island country of Sri Lanka finds its way into every traveller’s wishlist. Known for its exotic beaches and its sheer variety of wildlife, Sri Lanka is indeed a true holiday paradise! The country is also known for its tea and spices but there’s so much more that one can do, if so inclined. Off the beaten path and beyond the tourist maps, here’s Sri Lanka, as we experienced it on a recent visit — hands on, sweat, grime and great memories included…

Soul searching

Sri Lanka, just like India, is home to multiple religions — Buddhism, Hinduism, Islam and Christianity. The Gangarama Temple, Jami Ul-Alfar Mosque, Sri Ponnambala Wanesvarar Kovil and St Anthony’s Shrine are all in close proximity to Colombo and make for great day visits. If you are so inclined, you can also plan trips to Kandy, Adam’s Peak, Sigiriya, Dambulla and many such small towns, that might be slightly further away but make for great spiritual expeditions.

Footsy much?

If you are a football enthusiast, Sri Lankans will accept you with open arms. Even though the country loves cricket, rugby and volleyball, they also hold football very close to their heart. Visit Bentota Beach the next time you are there and you might come across a group of youngsters playing football, barefoot and how! Jump right in and they will happily make you part of their team. Believe us, playing football barefoot on a beach is an experience that must not be missed out on, ever!

Brew your bliss

You can’t leave Sri Lanka without experiencing its regional cuisine! The locally produced alcoholic beverages known as Lankan arrack is unique in every way. It is one of the world’s oldest distilled beverages and is frequently made from molasses or fermented fruit. The most well-known of the several varieties is coconut arrack which complements the local seafood to perfection.

Banana buoyancy

As the name suggests, a banana tube has a banana-like form and is attached to a speed boat using a rope. The ride promises a thrilling experience, complete with enormous waves that crash over your head. Across the island, visitors can choose between single ring rides and sofa rides, both of which are appropriate for all ages.

Green getaway

Imagine a resort in the middle of thick tropical forests, your only neighbours being wildlife and limitless verdancy. If that is something that interests you, Habarana Village by Cinnamon is the perfect option. You can choose to stay in individual cottages and head out early in the morning to come across the island nation’s vivid flora and fauna. Keep your cameras handy all the time to capture some of the most beautiful species of birds.

Mangrove meandering

If there is one experience that you should not miss out on when in Sri Lanka, it’s the boat ride through the Mangrove forests in Bentota. It’s a completely different world once you enter the natural wonder and a slight drizzle of rain will only add to the beauty of the experience. You may also spot some exotic birds during the boat ride, if you’re lucky.

