Uninhabited island in Andaman, now open to tourists

By Express News Service

In a strategic move to boost tourism in the captivating Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Aves Island is set to open its untouched landscapes to tourists. Nestled in the North and Middle Andaman’s Mayabunder tehsil, this hidden gem, aptly known as Coconut Island, boasts live and dead coral beds, lush coconut plantations, dense forests and a pristine 2 kilometers coastline. Recently declared open to visitors, Aves Island is a haven for nature enthusiasts and campers, offering an ideal blend of tranquility and natural beauty.

Situated approximately 140 kilometers north of Port Blair, Aves Island has been a well-kept secret due to its uninhabited status. Now, with plans to bolster tourism, the local government aims to transform Aves Island into a sought-after destination with the proposed five-star eco-tourism resort. This collaborative effort through public-private partnership is set to feature 50 luxurious rooms overlooking the island’s picturesque landscapes. The resort is designed to offer a plethora of activities, ensuring a memorable experience for visitors. From wellness centres and scuba diving to game fishing and nature camping, Aves Island is poised to become a holistic retreat. The island’s unique appeal lies in its coconut plantations and small jungle trails, providing opportunities for trekking enthusiasts to explore the island’s natural beauty. Notably, a trek through these trails leads to a lighthouse on the southern point, offering panoramic vistas.

Furthermore, the local administration has taken a comprehensive approach to boost tourism across the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The unveiling of the Project Information Memorandum (PIM) titled Development of Eco-Tourism Projects in the Andaman Islands – 2023 outlines plans for the holistic development of 14 additional tourist destinations. From the alluring Lalaji Bay Beach at Long Island to Ross-Smith Island and Shaheed Dweep, the administration is committed to enhancing the region’s appeal.

