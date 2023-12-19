Explainer | Is JN.1 a variant of concern?

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

A new variant - JN.1 - an Omicron sublineage, has been detected in a 79-year-old woman from Thiruvananthapuram amidst a surge in Covid cases in the country. The variant, similar to other Covid viruses, exhibits symptoms such as fever, runny nose, sore throat, headache and sometimes gastrointestinal issues. Despite a substantial increase in active Covid cases from 33 on November 10 to 1,828 on December 18, it remains uncertain if the new variant is responsible for the surge, according to data analyst NC Krishnaprasad.

Ever since the outbreak of SARS-CoV-2 in Wuhan, the virus has continuously evolved to form new lineages. Every infection provides the virus the possibility to evolve further. The lineages are assigned by an international network called PANGO after analysis of genomes deposited in the public domain.

Some SARS-CoV-2 lineages have been associated with a significant impact on global public health and are designated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as variants of concern (VOC). The B.1.1.529 lineage (Omicron) was the last lineage designated as a VOC by WHO and sublineages of Omicron have since been circulating and evolving globally, said Bani Jolly, a senior scientist at Karkinos Healthcare.

JN.1 (B.1.1.529.2.86.1.1 / BA.2.86.1.1) was identified by researchers who were closely following an emerging lineage - BA.2.86 or Pirola - which was identified in August. The JN.1 variant has been possibly in circulation in India and was identified in an Indian traveller to Singapore as early as November. The low levels of genomic surveillance would significantly hamper the ability to identify emerging variants which could have public health implications, said Dr Vinod Scaria, senior consultant, Vishwanath Cancer Care Foundation.

