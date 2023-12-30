Deficient monsoon made matters worse for Karnataka

Bosky Khanna By

Severe drought, the impact of climate change and global warming and increasing incidents of man-animal conflict and sea erosion were seen in Karnataka this year. There was a lull in crop harvesting, with coffee growers looking at alternatives to make ends meet. Besides, mango growers saw a drop in flowering; the sericulture industry took a beating; and the prices of horticulture crops shot up.

Drought

The Karnataka government termed the year 2023 as the drought year. Matters became worse as the state experienced two failed monsoons. It received 642 mm rainfall, against the normal of 852 mm, which reduced food grain production. The yield was 80 lakh MT this year as against the expected 148 lakh MT. The state has approached the Centre seeking relief of Rs 5,326.87 crore for the 216 droughthit taluks in 31 districts. The state estimated the loss due to drought at Rs 33,770 crore.

Sea erosion

Sea erosion caused more damage than earlier as the fisheries department as well as marine and coastal experts noticed more heat bubbles this year, which led to a rise in water volume. Experts say when water heats up due to rise in temperatures it raises water levels.

Fish species

The effect of climate change is not just being seen with the death of species, but also with the reduction in sightings of dolphins and whales. Marine experts have also noted a rise in harvesting of fish like mackerel and a reduction in species like pomfret and king fish. Experts said this could be because of effects in other coastal areas globally. Studies to ascertain the exact cause are ongoing.

Local effects

Local heating is another major matter of concern when compared to global warming. Experts from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said this only makes matters worse as it leads to excessive rainfall, rise in temperatures and warmer environment. Citing the case of Bengaluru, experts explained that due to the rise in construction of high rise glass buildings, local temperatures in certain areas increased by 1-2 degrees C.

Cropping effect

Due to scanty rainfall patterns over the years, coupled with drought this year, farmers suffered financial losses. Matters became worse this year, with traditional coffee growers now looking at other commercial crops like ginger. The reduction in onion production in Karnataka in December is also a matter of concern. Officials and researchers in the sericulture institute noted that there was a drop in the quality of silk from cocoons.

