Dubai is top travel destination for Indians

By Express News Service

With the pandemic having come to a close, the tourism sector has rebounded with might in 2023 as people embarked on travel extensively, both domestically and internationally.Booking.com has revealed the travel preferences of Indian and international voyagers travelling within and to India during the first half of 2023 (H1 2023).

Interestingly, people are increasingly choosing to travel to metropolitan areas including Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai and New Delhi. But, hill stations like Manali and Rishikesh and places with a strong cultural heritage, like Jaipur in Rajasthan, are also frequented by travellers within the country.

The study also found that 86 per cent of Indian travellers are optimistic about their travel plans in the next 12 months. As for the top inbound markets that visited India in the first half of 2023, the UK topped the list. The USA followed suit, while the Russian Federation and the United Arab Emirates came next in line.

Although the industry has been facing headwinds, travel has become more popular in recent years and travellers are also opting for alternative stays besides hotels of late. Apartments, resorts, villas, guest houses, homestays and holiday homes are all in the radar of travellers at present, some of which prove to be more affordable places to stay.

