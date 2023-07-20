Home Xplore

Dubai is top travel destination for Indians

The study also found that 86 per cent of Indian travellers are optimistic about their travel plans in the next 12 months

Published: 20th July 2023 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

With the pandemic having come to a close, the tourism sector has rebounded with might in 2023 as people embarked on travel extensively, both domestically and internationally.Booking.com has revealed the travel preferences of Indian and international voyagers travelling within and to India during the first half of 2023 (H1 2023).

Interestingly, people are increasingly choosing to travel to metropolitan areas including Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai and New Delhi. But, hill stations like Manali and Rishikesh and places with a strong cultural heritage, like Jaipur in Rajasthan, are also frequented by travellers within the country.

The study also found that 86 per cent of Indian travellers are optimistic about their travel plans in the next 12 months. As for the top inbound markets that visited India in the first half of 2023, the UK topped the list. The USA followed suit, while the Russian Federation and the United Arab Emirates came next in line.

Although the industry has been facing headwinds, travel has become more popular in recent years and travellers are also opting for alternative stays besides hotels of late. Apartments, resorts, villas, guest houses, homestays and holiday homes are all in the radar of travellers at present, some of which prove to be more affordable places to stay.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dubai tourism Travel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp